Fiston Lusambo wants to revive some of the endangered genres of traditional Kenyan music.

Fiston Lusambo is a revered Congolese guitarist and composer. Currently based in the United Kingdom, Fiston is now in Kenya to work on a collaborative project that will include Kenyan folk music. The project sponsored by the Arts Council of England and is made possible through a partnership with Ketebul Music.

Over the next two months, Fiston will travel across kenya where he will make field recordings of the traditional music of various communities. They include the Turkana, Burji and Oromo communities. He aims to replace drum kits, electric and bass guitars with African traditional instruments such as the poro, nyatiti, adeudeu and orutu. After the recordings are done, they will be mastered and released as a compilation album.

Fiston has teamed up with Tabu Osusa on the project, who is also the founder of Ketebul Music. “My goal is to emphasise that Kenya has great music that is yet to be explored, fused, experimented with and listened to” – Fiston said in an interview.

Tell Us What You Think