FIVB makes several rules change to improve game attractiveness

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) approved changes to several rules on its 37th World Congress to improve the flow of the game.

According to the federation, the changes are meant to make the game attractive.

“Several playing rules have been changed and approved at the 37th FIVB World Congress with the aim to improve the attractiveness of the game.” Said the communique.

Among the said changes are that the Libero can now captain the team and teams are now allowed to substitute a player on the court who was expelled or disqualified regardless of the number of substitutes already used

The ball can now be recovered by a player over the entire scoring table (earlier, it was restricted to the half of the table that is on side of the player’s team)

Simultaneous contact by the blocker and attacker on the attacker’s side of the net is now allowed

These changes, as well as all changes that were approved, won’t be coming into force three months upon the approval as usual due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic from 2020 to 2021. So, the implementation of the new rules will start as from January 1, 2022.

