FIVB world championship draw set for Thursday

National Volleyball team Malkia strikers will know their opponents in the forth-coming World Championships when the international volleyball federation FIVB conduct draws for the event Thursday evening in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The event will be co-hosted by Netherland and Poland between the 23rd of September and 15th October this year.

The draws were initially set to be held last month in Warsaw, Poland but FIVB delayed and moved the event from Poland to Switzerland due to the current situation in Ukraine.

FIVB said they will conduct the draws in a closed, virtual format and verified by an independent auditor, with all participating teams able to view the proceedings live.

Africa will be represented by Kenya and Cameroon in the 24-team competition.

Malkia strikers will be out to register their second win in the event held every four years after beating Kazakhstan 3-0 in the group stage in the previous edition held in 2018 in Belgrade Serbia