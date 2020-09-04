Five arrested impersonating KDF, police officers

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested five individuals impersonating Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service officers.

In a statement, the said that the five Sharoq Afzal Shah, Jamal Hassan Ali, Fred Ngusare, Francis Saitabau and Junaid Mehmood Osman are in lawful custody awaiting arraignment were nabbed within the Nairobi CBD.

According to the DCI, the impersonators were conducting their activities before they were arrested.

The four who were driving two motor vehicles registration numbers KBN 433C and KCX 732L were intercepted at T-Mall area in Langata.

“Upon searching the said vehicles a pair of handcuffs, Fake NIS Cards, KDF Cards and gate passes, and pocket phones among other items were recovered,” said the DCI.

The DCI has further called upon the members of the public who may have fallen victim to the activities of such individuals are advised to visit DCI Lang’ata.