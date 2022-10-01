Five arrested in Ruiru for drugging man, stealing Ksh50,000

Police in Kiambu County have arrested five suspects believed to have drugged a man and stolen over Ksh 500,000 from his accounts.

According to a police report, the five who have been on the run since early last month were apprehended in their hideout within Ruiru Sub County.

It is believed that the suspects drugged Benjamin Muriithi Nyaga during a drinking spree, before accessing his bank account at Cooperative Bank where they withdrew the cash.

The suspects include are Esther Njoki Gikonyo, Annis Muthoni Ndirangu, Esther Wangare Wambui, 4 Lucy Njeri Mwangi and Peter Nderitu Wangare.

The detectives attached to Ruiru managed to recover nine mobile phones. The suspects are currently held at Ruiru police station waiting to be arraigned in Court on Monday.

