Five arrested over electronic money fraud

Police in Nairobi are holding five suspects in connection with electronic money fraud in the wake of increased cases in the country.

Acting on intelligence, detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, raided Pavab apartments in the city’s Kasarani area where they arrested Samuel Githinji Njenga, Wilson Mugo Githinji, James Gitonga Maina, John Ngotho Kariuki and Ian Mbogo Kamau on suspicion of engaging in Electronic Money Fraud.

The five were found in possession of 1,720 unregistered Safaricom lines, 429 Airtel Lines, Five hand sets and five laptops. The latest development comes amid concern over increased cases of electronic money fraud across the country with unsuspecting Kenyans having lost millions of shillings to fraudsters.

Meanwhile, police in Machakos County have arrested a 39-year-old man accused of impersonating senior government officials and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public. Martin Kikwau Mutangili, was arrested in Syokimau during an operation conducted by the Transnational organized Crime Unit. Two stamps with the impressions; “Chief of Staff Interior”, a civilian’s firearm certificate, pistol holster and several immigration temporary movement passes were among documents recovered from the suspect.

The suspect, who police say often project himself as a member of the disciplined forces or a National Intelligence Service officer to his victims, is now in custody pending further police procedures and arraignment.

