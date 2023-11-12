Five arrested transporting 588Kgs of bhang in Kisii

Police in Kisii County have confiscated 588 kilograms of bhang valued at Ksh 17,640,000 and arrested five suspects believed to be ferrying the illegal substance.

A statement from the National Police Service said that on Saturday, Officers from Moticho Police Station and DCI Gucha South nabbed two motor vehicles (MV) loaded with 14 sacks and 6 bales of suspected bhang weighing a total of 189 Kgs in the MV KBY 313D and 399 Kgs in MV KBQ 371U respectively.

The five suspects have been identified as; Livingstone Akoko, Maxon Ochieng, Fan Odhiambo, Maxwell Musuku and Abdiragman Ismael and efforts are underway to arrest two other suspects that escaped the police dragnet during the operation.

The exhibits including the suspected substance, the vehicles and an extra number plate for MV KBR 479A are detained at Nyamarambe Police Station.

The Case is pending under investigation by DCI Gucha South.