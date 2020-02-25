Five businesses to benefit from Ksh 650m grant

Five businesses are set to benefit from a 650 million shillings grant following the launch of the second cohort under the Kenya Catalytic job fund.

The UK backed fund, is targeting businesses in the manufacturing, agriculture, informal sector as well as marginalized groups with potential to boost entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation.

In spite governments’ efforts to bridge the unemployment gap, statistics indicate that the rate of unemployment is on the rise especially among the youth.

In efforts to address this, the Kenya Catalytic Job Fund has opened the second cohort proposal bid targeting businesses with potential for growth and expansion.

The funding targets those with bankable ideas yet struggling to raise capital to build capacity and expand.

Applicants should have businesses that are innovative, sustainable and with a potential to stimulate job creation.

The successful businesses will each receive a grant of 13 million shillings and technical assistance.