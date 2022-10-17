Five Cabinet nominees to face vetting panel

The vetting of 22 cabinet secretary nominees kicks off this morning.

According to a timetable released by the National Assembly acting clerk Serah Kioko the Committee on Appointment chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula will vet Musalia Mudavadi for the post of Prime Cabinet Secretary at 9.00 am.

Justin Muturi nominee for the position of Attorney General will face the panel at 10.30am followed by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale nominee for defence at 11.30am.

Alfred Mutua for Foreign CS will kick start the afternoon session at 2.30 pm followed by his Water, Sanitation and Irrigation counterpart Alice Wahome at 3:30 pm.

On Tuesday the exercise that will run until Saturday. starts with interior cs nominee Prof. Kithure Kindiki followed by Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u nominee for National Treasury and Planning.

The 15-member committee on appointments of the National Assembly is required to look at the procedures the head of state used to arrive at the nominees, constitutional requirements relating to the office in question if any and the suitability of the nominee for the appointment proposed.

A section of MPs has already expressed reservations on the suitability of some nominees vowing to mount pressure on the house to reject them.

Once the committee tables its report in the house. If the committee does not reach a consensus, those dissenting are allowed to indicate their position in the same report.

During Monday’s session, the chair Moses Wetangula will also inform members of any memoranda submitted by members of the public on the suitability of nominees. The deadline for such objections lapsed on Friday 14th October.

Upon conclusion of the vetting process, the committee will table its report on the suitability of each nominee either approving or rejecting the nomination.

The acting clerk of the national assembly will then notify the President of the decision of the House within seven days of the decision.

Should any of the nominees be rejected by parliament, the head of state will have to submit to parliament another candidate for vetting.

