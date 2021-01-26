Five candidates cleared to contest Machakos Senatorial seat

Machakos County IEBC returning officer Joyce Wamalwa has confirmed that five candidates have been cleared to contest for the Machakos Senatorial seat.

The five are part of nine candidates who were to be cleared in day one though four candidates did not meet IEBC requirements and will be cleared soon.

Wamalwa appealed to the candidates to visit IEBC offices in Machakos and follow the government health directives on Covid 19 as they seek clearance.

The candidates who have already been cleared include; John K Musingi of Muungano party, Simeon Kioko Kitheka of Grand Dream Development Party, Francis Munyambu Musembi, an independent candidate, Nthamba Sebastian Nzau, independent candidate and Urbanus Muthama Ngengele of United Democratic Alliance.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Machakos Senatorial by-election is slated for March 18.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka on December 11 after he collapsed at an apartment in Nairobi.

Kabaka died on December 11 after spending a week at the Nairobi Hospital´s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he had been admitted after collapsing.

He had undergone a procedure to remove a clot before his passing.