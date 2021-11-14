Five Changes In Simbas Match Day 23 facing Namibia

Kenya take on Namibia in the Stellenbosch Challenge semifinal in Stellenbosch, South Africa at 5.00pm EAT today (14 November 2021).

Sunday’s Stellenbosch Challenge semifinal will mark the 13th test between Kenya and Namibia.

The two sides met for the first time during the Rugby World Cup 1995 qualification tournament in Nairobi, the Welwitschias running away with a 60-9 result over the Simbas at the RFUEA Ground.

They eventually won the qualification tournament but stunningly missed out on qualification to Ivory Coast who claimed the sole ticket to the 1995 RWC in South Africa.

It would be ten years before Kenya and Namibia renewed their rivalry, the Namibians winning a two test series in Nairobi.

They would continue with their dominance over their East African rivals, winning subsequent tests in Windhoek in 2004 and 2006 before an Oscar Osir inspired Simbas stunned the Namibians 3-026 at the RFUEA Ground on 9 September 2006, Kenya’s first ever win over Namibia.

Fast forward to July 2014 at the Rugby World Cup qualification tournament in Antananarivo. Namibia began the tournament as overwhelming favorites, only to be stunned 29-22 by Kenya. This result set the stage for a dramatic qualification tournament that eventually saw Namibia secure qualification for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Yesterday @YManu_Boyii led the team in a prayer song after the jersey presentation. The @KenyaSimbas take on Namibia this afternoon in the #StellenboschChallenge at 5:00pm EAT. pic.twitter.com/xXOjZndd0w — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) November 14, 2021

Kenya Simbas Head Coach Paul Odera has made five changes in his match day 23.

George Nyambua joins the experienced backrow that features his club mate and captain Daniel Sikuta alongside Joshua Chisanga. This change sees Stephen Sakari who started last week against the Carling Champions move to the bench where he is joined by the other four changes: Brian Wahinya, Ephraim Oduor, Peter Kilonzo and Brian

“We have five changes in the squad and one change in the starting line up as George Nyambua comes in as the starting blindside flanker. A number of reasons informed the decisions to have these changes made, Nyambua has power and experience having played Namibia previously. Brian Wahinya covers both scrumhalf and flyback and he’s also quicker than Barry Robinson so we’re looking to see if that will give us a bit of an edge. Juma is excellent at the lineouts so it’ll be good to have him come in as an impact player,” concluded Odera.

All other positions in the starting 15 remain as they were during the Carling Champions match last weekend

Speaking to Joshua Chisanga, one of the more experienced players in the current squad, added that Namibia always bring an exciting match against the Simbas. “This Sunday, with this particular squad, I’m excited because majority of them have never played Namibia before but they are keen for it just as much as we have been in the past. I’m expecting nothing short of the best quality rugby that Kenya is yet to see,” he said.

Brian Wahinya is set to make his debut for the National 15s team and he could not hide the joy and gratitude that comes with this opportunity.