Five children die after falling into pit latrine in Ruiru

Five children have lost their lives in Mwihoko Sub-County, Ruiru Constituency after falling into a pit latrine that was filled with water.

According to eye witnesses, the children aged three to seven years are said to have been playing on top of the pit latrine that was covered with concrete before it caved in Thursday afternoon.

Area Member of County Assembly Benson Kamau King’ara who was present at the site called for the closure of all open septic tanks to ensure the safety of young children and the public at large.

“We are going to enforce such policies so that we avert such tragic accidents in the future,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



MCA King’ara said that through a consultative meeting the County Government of Kiambu will foot funeral expenses of victims.