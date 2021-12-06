Five cops linked to Caleb Otieno’s death seek inquest

Five police constables attached to the Changamwe Police Station have Monday filed an application seeking an inquest into the murder of Caleb Esipino Otieno before their hearing commences.

According to the constables, the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji proceeded to present them before the Court on 13/09/2021 when information in respect to the murder of the deceased was read to them and instant proceedings commenced against them thus the sidestepping of the mandatory requirement that an inquest be conducted.

The co- Accused/Applicants further upon advice say that according to Sections 386 and 387 of the Criminal Procedure Code, whenever a person dies while in the custody of a police officer, an inquest is supposed to be done prior to charging any officer over any offence in relation the deceased person.

The five policemen Khalifa Abdullahi, James Muli, Joseph Sirawa, Edward Kongo and Nelson Nkanae are charged with the murder of Otieno, who died in a cell at Changamwe Police Station.

Haji approved the charges after finding that the outstanding matters he had raised with the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), which has been investigating the matter, had been covered.

“We concur with the authority that there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with the offence of murder. We, therefore, direct that Abdullahi, Muli, Sirawa, Kongo and Nkanae be arraigned and charged with murder,” said Haji.

Further, the DPP directed that the murder case be registered and conducted in Nairobi to protect the victim’s family.

Chronological order of events according to the accused persons

According to an affidavit by Sigat, the 1st Accused Person, he said that on the 18/09/2018 at around 1900 hrs.; he and his colleagues, Muli and Sirawa, set out on patrol duties within Mikindani area after which they raided a chang’aa den and arrested the owner of the den one Eunice Adhiambo, Enos Onyach as well as one alias Waingo.

“Before we could go back to the police station, we were also able to arrest another female adult around Birikani area with her customers managing to escape upon seeing us,” he said.

Sigat and his colleagues then proceeded to Changamwe Police Station where they booked the three who were searched and put in the police cells.

“While booking the deceased, he was way violent and confrontational that he completely refused to give us his name necessitating his booking as unknown. Adding that right from the place of arrest i.e. Mikindani area, the deceased suspect was drunk, disorderly, abusive and extremely weak,” he added.

Sigat further adds that at the police station, his other colleague Nkanae was on duty as the Cell Sentry while Kongo was on duty manning the Report Desk right at the reception of the Police Station.

“We left the Police Station as we had not concluded the day’s operation. We then proceeded to Santana area where we arrested one accused person and who we escorted to the station whereupon arrival, we learnt that one of the prisoners who we had earlier on booked and who had been unruly was in bad shape and required medical attention,” he said.

It is at this point they contacted the station OCS and informed him about the occurrence.

The OCS then promptly visited the report desk area and issued directions that the deceased be rushed to the hospital.

The deceased was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Coast General Hospital.

An autopsy conducted on the deceased revealed that he passed away as a result of multiple injuries (head, upper cervical spine, chest and subcutaneous due to blunt force trauma.