Five counties under investigation for misuse of Covid-19 funds

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating five counties over the misuse of millions of shillings set aside to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission said that it was investigating0 how procurement, awarding of tenders and employment was conducted during the period.

While addressing the press at the end of an intercity course targeting senior KDF officers in Naivasha, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said initial investigations indicated that the tendering and procurement was skewed leading to loss of money.

He said that the investigations have touched on some governors but failed to disclose their names adding that investigations were in high gear.

On the controversial saga at KEMSA, Twalib defended EACC saying that it had done its part and handed over the inquest file to DPP

The Auditor-General touching on the same case has flagged some counties as having misappropriated millions of shillings in the procurement of drugs and personal protective gear.

Elsewhere, Members of Parliament have expressed concerns over the late disbursements of the National Government Constituency Development Fund money.

Speaking in Naivasha after touring various CDF sponsored projects, Aldai MP Cornelly Serem said only 9 million shillings had been disbursed.