Five dead in Kikopey road accident

Five people lost their lives on Sunday night after they were run over by a speeding lorry at Kikopey trading centre in Gilgil along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Several others were injured in the 10.30 PM accident that involved a trailer.

According to police, the driver of the trailer who was heading towards Nakuru direction, lost control and hit two male adult pedestrians killing them on the spot.

The same vehicle rammed onto iron sheet structures a few metres from the road killing three male adult persons who were inside playing pool table game.

The same trailer caused massive damage to property, including three motor vehicles that were at a nearby yard.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the said vehicle who is said to have escaped the scene of the accident shortly after the incident.

The latest incident coming amid concern over increased road carnage in the country with road traffic expected to surge over the festive season.

Last year, the country recorded at least 4,690 fatalities on its roads arising from 21,757 accidents recorded over the same period.