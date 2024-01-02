Five dead on coastguard plane after Japan Airlines collision in Tokyo

Five people aboard a Japanese coastguard plane have died after their aircraft collided with a passenger plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

The coastguard plane was due to deliver aid after a deadly earthquake hit central Japan on New Year’s Day

All 379 passengers and crew escaped the Japan Airlines passenger plane before it was engulfed in flames

Dramatic footage showed people fleeing the Airbus A350 on inflatable slides, minutes before the blaze ripped through the body of the aircraft

The Japan Airlines flight 516 had taken off from Hokkaido in northern Japan nearly two hours earlier