Five dead, several injured in Timboroa road accident

Five people have been reported dead after a road accident in Timboroa along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the accident which occurred at the Mlango Tatu area at around 01.40 am on Thursday involved a Mistubishi bus and three other vehicles including a Toyota Probox.

Preliminary investigations indicate that three victims died at the scene, while two others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have since been preserved at the same hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.