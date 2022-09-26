Five dead, six rescued after building collapses in Kirigiti

Five people have died after a seven-storey building under construction in Kirigiti village, Kiambu town collapsed Monday morning.

The building fell on nearby houses killing five people among them a woman and two children while six others are receiving treatment at Kiambu Level five hospital.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the deceased are relatives. Rescue operation to evacuate the victims of Kirigiti house tragedy is still underway by a multi agency rescue team.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi is coordinating the search efforts by multi-agency teams from Kiambu County Fire & Disaster Management Department, Kenya Police, Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Red Cross and volunteers.

