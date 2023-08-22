Five die as Cholera outbreak spreads in Migori

Five people have died of Cholera following an outbreak that is fast spreading.

The County’s Executive member for health Julius Nyerere confirmed the deaths warning that Lake Victoria and the gold mine area are worst affected.

The victims succumbed after they delayed seeking treatment in time.

The county government which has appealed to residents to observe strict hygiene has assured its working to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread of the disease.

The latest cases come against a backdrop of a vaccination drive rolled out early this month in the eight most-affected counties of Homa Bay (Suba South), Kajiado (Kajiado East), Marsabit (Moyale), Nairobi (Kamukunji and Embakasi Central), Wajir (Wajir North), Mandera (Mandera East), Machakos, and Garissa.

The campaign is in response to the ongoing cholera outbreak that has affected the nation since October 2022.

As of 18th July 2023, the country had reported a staggering 11,181 cholera cases and 196 fatalities in 26 counties.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 1.7pc, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the critical need for prompt action.