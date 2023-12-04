Five feared dead as boat capsizes in Lake Victoria

A search and rescue operation to locate five victims of a boat accident in Lake Victoria has failed to yield results.

The accident which occurred at around 5 PM on Monday, involved a boat that was ferrying several people on their way from a fishing expedition.

On its way towards the Lake’s shore along mainland Aneko village in Nyatike Constituency, the boat is said to have been hit by strong tides that broke it into two.

A number of passengers are said to have been saved by the crew of a boat that was sailing nearby while five, who included four women and a man, were not as lucky.

A search and rescue operation mounted by the local fishing community and coordinated by Aneko location chief David Okoth failed to find the missing passengers with efforts now postponed until Tuesday morning.

The incident coming as the country struggles with effects of ongoing floods that have left scores dead and wreaked havoc across parts of the country.