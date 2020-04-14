Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb. Kamau Macharia has confirmed that five Kenyans living in the United States have died of Coronavirus in the last one month.

The PS noted that all the five Kenyans had other underlying medical conditions that have been proven to exacerbate the coronavirus infection.

In a media briefing at the Foreign affairs headquarters, Amb. Macharia also shared details on Kenyans in foreign countries who may be seeking to return to Kenya.

He confirmed that 3,000 Kenyans were currently in China but none of them had succumbed to the Coronavirus infection.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



PS Macharia revealed that 21 students are stranded in Hungary and 61 training assistants in France.

He said the government will facilitate their return after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Foreign Affairs PS further stated that Kenyans who die abroad will be buried there as the government tightens restrictions to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng has assured the government that the issues that caused harassment of Kenyans and Africans living in the Asian nation have been resolved.

Peng said several measures have been put in place to protect Kenyans and all Africans living in China.

The Chinese envoy gave the assurance when he met Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau.

The two applauded the close relations between the two countries and agreed that the unfortunate incidents will not ruin the bilateral ties.

Amb. Kamau appreciated the Chinese support of medical supplies and equipment to Kenya.

Tell Us What You Think