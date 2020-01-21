Five Kiambu County officials arrested over fake PSV stickers

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
8

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Five Kiambu County Government officials have been arrested Tuesday morning by DCI officers for alleged issuance of fake PSV by law stickers in Thika sub-county.

The five, Elijah Mungai Mukinya, Lawrence Mutwiri Njebi-ICT officer, George Njoroge Macharia – Accountable documents officer, Mary Wairimu Nyota -Cashier and Esther Njeri Waweru who is also a cashier.

Also Read  Huduma number to be used to track down criminals, DCI says

According to DCI through its official twitter handle, the five were arrested following reported cases of issuance of fake matatu by law stickers within Thika sub-county.

Also Read  Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka defends Mavoko squatters

“Following reported cases of issuance of fake PSV by law stickers within Thika West Sub-County DCI detectives based at Thika West commenced Investigations and upon completion managed to arrest the following Kiambu County officials,” said DCI on its twitter page.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

During the arrest, several computer processing units and laptops suspected to have been used were confiscated.

Also Read  Busia residents urged to buy locally manufactured goods

The DCI says the confiscated items will be subjected to a forensic audit.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR