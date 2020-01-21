Five Kiambu County officials arrested over fake PSV stickers

Five Kiambu County Government officials have been arrested Tuesday morning by DCI officers for alleged issuance of fake PSV by law stickers in Thika sub-county.

The five, Elijah Mungai Mukinya, Lawrence Mutwiri Njebi-ICT officer, George Njoroge Macharia – Accountable documents officer, Mary Wairimu Nyota -Cashier and Esther Njeri Waweru who is also a cashier.

According to DCI through its official twitter handle, the five were arrested following reported cases of issuance of fake matatu by law stickers within Thika sub-county.

“Following reported cases of issuance of fake PSV by law stickers within Thika West Sub-County DCI detectives based at Thika West commenced Investigations and upon completion managed to arrest the following Kiambu County officials,” said DCI on its twitter page.

During the arrest, several computer processing units and laptops suspected to have been used were confiscated.

The DCI says the confiscated items will be subjected to a forensic audit.