Five killed in Kwale accident involving motorcycle, stationary lorry

Five people died Sunday morning in an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck in Denyenye area along the Likoni-Kombani road in Kwale County.

According to a police report recorded at the Kwale police station, the rider carrying five passengers rammed into a stationary Mitsubishi FH truck.

As a result, five male adults died on the spot while another who was rushed to Diani Beach Hospital sustained serious injuries.

The accident happened in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The bodies have been moved to Kwale Kwale hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police have processed the scene and towed the lorry and motorcycle pending inspection.

“The motor cycle was being ridden from Kombani towards Likoni general direction while carrying five pillion passengers and upon reaching the location of the accident, the rider rammed onto the rear of the lorry which had stopped on the road. As a result of the accident 5 male adults were fatally injured while one male adult was seriously injured” reads the report.