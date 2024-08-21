Five Machakos County health workers arrested for theft of medicines

Five Machakos County Government workers have been charged with stealing assorted medicine from two separate public health facilities within Masinga Sub-County.

A clinical Officer, Mathenge Ndungi and a nurse Pauline Kiura were arraigned in a Kithimani court for allegedly stealing assorted medicines valued at Ksh 14, 676 from Kaewa Health Centre.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on April 27th 2024.

In a separate count before the same court, Mathenge Ndungi a clinical officer, Benson Chuma a nurse, a watchman Benson Mutinda and a cleaner, John Wambua were charged with stealing assorted medicines from Itunduimuni dispensary in Masinga valued at Ksh 30,745.

However, the suspects denied all the said charges before the principal magistrate, Paul Matanda and were released on Ksh 100,000 bond or a cash bail of Ksh 50,000 each.

They are scheduled to appear in court on September 4 for a mention and on October 1, 2024, for a hearing.

The arrests followed an August 10, 2024, report of a break-in at the medicine store.

Police traced some of the stolen drugs to one of the suspects following the incident, reported under police OB number 08/07/08/2024.