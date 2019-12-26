Five members of one family perish in tragic night fire

A family of five has perished in a fire that engulfed their house Wednesday night in Gaikuyu village in Mathira, Nyeri.

The fire reportedly broke out at 2 am killing a man, his wife, their two sons and a female relative who had visited them for Christmas.

Mathira East Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), Patrick Meso confirmed the incident, saying police have launched investigations into the matter.

Elsewhere, Police in Embakasi have launched investigations into the death of a police officer following a road accident early Thursday on the Eastern Bypass near the General Service Unit Training School.

The officer, Nickson Kiprono, was crossing the road at around 2am when he was hit by a female motorist. The motorist was reportedly driving from Embakasi barracks towards Utawala when the accident occurred.

The officer was rushed to Nairobi West hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Embakasi Sub County Police Commander Matthew Mangira confirmed the incident saying police will subject the vehicle to an inspection as part of the investigations into the accident.

Mangira added that a post-mortem examination will also be carried out on the body of the 35-year-old police officer who was stationed at Shauri Moyo Police Station.