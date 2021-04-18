Helen McCrory, the actress who played the character, died Friday at the age of 52

Aunt Polly
Peaky Blinders Season 4 Character Poster

Hele McCrory, the British Actress best known for her role on Peaky Blinders, succumbed to cancer on Friday at the age of 52. Her husband, Damian Lewis announced the news stating that she had died peacefully at home after a heroic battle.

In honour of her death, we take a look back at one of her most captivating characters, Polly Gray or Aunt Polly. Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama that follows the Shelby family. Helen played Aunt Polly, the Matriarch of the Shelby clan.

Here are four memorable Aunt Polly moments.

Don’t dare ask Aunt Polly to behave herself

“There is God, and then there are the Peaky Blinders,”

“I am speaking to my son,”

“Don’t … with the Peaky Blinders,”

All 5 Seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on Netflix.

