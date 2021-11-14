Five men defile a standard six pupil in Garissa

A family of a 13-year-old girl who was defiled by a gang of five men in Garissa is seeking justice.

The men allegedly accosted the girl on Friday evening as she was coming back from a shop.

When she resisted, they grabbed and bundled her in a vehicle before speeding off.

Speaking to the press at the Garissa police station on Saturday, the standard six pupil who was visibly tired, shocked and frightened narrated her ordeal in the hands of the defilers.

“I had just bought milk at 6:20 pm from a shop which is not very far from our home when a vehicle slowed down as it came near me,” she said.

“The occupants lowered down the mirrors. One of them proceeded to greet me and I responded.”

She says after some seconds, four men came out of the same vehicle, grabbed and bundled her in.

“I even left my shoes behind. They took me to the bush and ordered me to remove my clothes, and when I tried to resist they threatened to kill me,” she said.

The girl’s mother who was too overwhelmed by the pain her daughter went through could not speak.

The family members expressed their anger saying that the perpetrators must be brought to book and be subjected to the rule of law.

Galmagala MCA Yusuf Omar said he was disappointed and angry at people defiling children in society.

“I am a very angry man and parent as I stand here today. I can’t imagine five men doing such a beastly act to such a young girl like this,” Omar said.

“It’s not only shameful but unthinkable. These individuals must be apprehended and be taken to court,” he added

He said that such incidents were on the rise in the town and called on the police to move with speed and enhance patrols.

A senior officer confirmed that the incident had been reported at the station and a medical report from a doctor had confirmed the claims.

He said that one person has already been arrested with the car that was allegedly used by the defilers already impounded by the police.