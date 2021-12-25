Five Migori women arrested for abetting FGM

Five women in Kuria East Sub-county have been released on a bond of Sh 500,000 each, for allowing their girls to undergo Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The five parents who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate, Ms. Ann Kirimi, at Kehancha Law Courts, were charged with aiding and permitting their daughters to undergo the cut.

All five accused denied the charges and were remanded at Migori Prison, awaiting the case to be mentioned on 14 January 2022. The hearing was set to start on 30th March 2022.

The minors who were aged between 10 and 15 will be taken to a children’s home for further medical care and protection.