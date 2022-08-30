Five more Covid-19 cases reported

Five people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 1,062 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 0.5pc with the national caseload standing at 338,170 from 3,854,643 tested so far.

While releasing the statistics, the Ministry of Health said the cases had been reported in three counties of Nairobi, Mombasa and Uasin Gishu.

“All the cases are Kenyans. 3 are male while 2 are female. The youngest is aged 27 years while the oldest is 40 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 338,170 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,854,643” said health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

20 patients have recovered from the disease pushing total recoveries to 332,370 of whom 278,769 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,601 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674.

23 patients are currently admitted, one on ventilator support in ICU while 103 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Vaccinations

As of August 27th 2022, a total of 21,104,874 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,703,762 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,914,224 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 363,878 are below 15 years but above 12 years and 1,123,010 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 14,705 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 7,115.

“The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.5pc. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people” said Kagwe.

