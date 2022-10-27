Five more SSU police officers arrested and placed in custody

Another 5 police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) have been arrested and placed in custody at industrial area police station.

The five, corporal Joseph Mwenda Mbaya, corporal David Kipsoi, police constable Stephen Matunda, police constable Paul Njogu and police constable Simon Gikonyo were arrested at Internal Affairs Unit headquarters in Upper Hill on Wednesday.

According to a communique, the five are being investigated for the offences of conspiracy to commit a felony as well as abduction and will be arraigned in Court on Thursday.

This comes a day after the Kahawa Law Courts granted the prosecution orders to detain another four police officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit arrested in connection with the disappearance of two foreigners and their taxi driver, for 30 days at the Capitol Hill Police Station as investigations continue.

In her ruling Magistrate Diana Mochache further authorized forensic examination of the police officers’ electronic gadgets and ordered DNA samples be taken for purposes of profiling and comparison with the recovered items.

The four police officers Peter Gachiku, Francis Ndonye, John Kamau, and Joseph Mbugua failed in their attempt to stop their prosecution by the Internal Affairs Unit saying the Unit is limited under section 87 of the National Police Service Act 2011 to investigation of complaints made against the members of the National Police Service for offending offenses.

They claimed by prosecuting them, the Unit was invading on the mandate of the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority.