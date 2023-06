A wave of panic has engulfed Juhudi and Salama villages in Lamu County, following a ruthless attack that claimed the lives of five people.

According to multiple residents in the area, the incident happened at around two o’clock early Sunday morning when alshabaab militants torched houses in the two villages.

The residents are now calling on the government to bolster security apparatus in the region to effectively thwart any potential reoccurrences of such tragic events.

More to follow…