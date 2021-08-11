Two others are still undergoing treatment.

Three of the deceased, including the brewer, were confirmed dead Tuesday morning while two succumbed while undergoing treatment at Bahati Sub-County hospital.

Five people have died after consuming illicit brew at JC village in Bahati, Nakuru County.

Confirming the incident, the superintendent in charge of the hospital Dr Kennedy Owino said that four others including an expectant woman were receiving medical attention at the facility.

The medic said the victims were brought in by relatives, police and members of the public shortly after 9 am.

He stated that though all those admitted had not lost their sight loss, they were drowsy and unable to talk.

Dr Owino indicated that relatives of the victims confirmed that they had been drinking liquor before falling sick.

“The four hail from Bahati constituency and were all brought in suffering from intoxication.

Our preliminary tests point to a possibility of organophosphate poisoning. Currently we are managing their condition by giving them fluids via transfusion and orally,” The Medical Superintendent pointed out.

By 5pm Tuesday evening a seller said to have been behind the brewing of the stuff had not been arrested, according to County Commissioner Erastus Mbui Mwenda.

“We have been sensitizing the people on the need to be very vigilant because we suspected that lethal illicit brews from other counties were going to find their way to Nakuru,” said Mr Mwenda.

He called on locals to cooperate with the police in the fight against illicit brews, adding that he had led officers from various investigative agencies in visiting the village.

The County Commissioner said police were awaiting a conclusive report after post mortem on the deceased adding that a manhunt for the suspected peddler had been launched.