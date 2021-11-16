Five police officers out on bond over murder charges

Five police officers who were charged with the murder of a man in Homa Bay have been released on a bond of Ksh 500,000 each.

The five including Michael Ochango, Silas Anyira, Bernard Maritim, Steven Owino, and Wycliffe Cheptoo, appeared before Justice W. Kiarie of the Homa Bay high court where they pleaded not guilty.

The sixth police officer involved in the murder, Edwin Moenga, who has since exited the National Police Service is still at large.

The five were on the 3rd of November charged with the murder of a man identified as Silvanus Owinji three years ago at Kamenya village in Rangwe Sub County within Homa Bay County when they raided his house on the 17th of September 2017 to arrest him for allegedly selling bhang.

In a statement by the chairperson of Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Anne Makori, the six officers had used excessive force during the arrest and inflicted serious injuries on Owinji which later, were established to be the cause of his death.

The deceased had been transferred to Homa Bay County Referral hospital after the officer in charge at Rangwe police station declined to place Owinji in custody after observing that he needed medical attention.

Owinji was declared dead at the same facility on the 18th of September 2022.

The hearing of the case is slated for 1st March 2022 with a pre-hearing of the same set for the 17th of January 2022.