Failure to appear is considered an offence as provided by Section 63 of the NCIC Act.

Five politicians appear before NCIC over Tana River clashes

Five politicians are being questioned in connection with the Tana River clashes that have led to the death of 19 people.

The leaders are currently at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) offices after they were summoned last Friday.

NCIC Chair Samuel Kobia during an engagement with the Kenya Editors Guild on Monday confirmed that the five namely Tana River County Woman Representative Amina Dika Abdullahi, former Woman Representative Rehema Hassan, Bura MP Yakub Adow Kuno, Galole MP Hiribae Said Buya, and Bangale Ward Representative Jibril Mahamud Farah had obeyed the summons.

He disclosed together with two commissioners they had visited the Kitui-Tana River county border for an assessment of the incessant clashes and insecurity.

NCIC, in collaboration with other government agencies, has launched investigations into the inter-commnity conflict which has forced residents to flee in fear of further attacks.

Numerous homes have also been torched as retaliatory attacks from both communities persist.

In the wake of the killing of four more people on Saturday by armed militants in the Meti area of Tana North Sub County, Kobia assured that NCIC remains dedicated to facilitating peace to ensure long-term stability.

Meanwhile, the Government has been hailed for swift action to contain the clashes.

Cabinet Affairs Principal Secretary Idriss Dokota and Former Tana River Governor Hussein Dado have called on the state to speed up the arrest of all other perpetrators who incited communities into violence leading to innocent deaths.

Already Tana River Governor Godana Dhadho was arrested on Friday together with Galole MP Said Hiirbae for allegedly inciting violence.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki declared certain areas of the Bangale and Tana North sub-counties disturbed and dangerous for 30 days.

Simultaneously, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered residents in the area to surrender all firearms to the nearest police station.