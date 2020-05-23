Five killed in road accident along Kericho-Nakuru highway

Written By: Sarafina Robi
9

Five people lost their lives Saturday morning in a grisly road accident along the Kericho-Nakuru Highway after a truck rammed into six vehicles at the Londiani Junction.  

12 others escaped with varying degrees of injury and were rushed to Londiani sub-county hospital and the Kericho County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Eye witnesses say the vehicles which were rammed into had been stopped for the Covid-19 screening at a roadblock that they now want removed.

Londiani OCPD Musa Kongoni saying investigations to establish the cause of the accident have since been launched.

The latest incident coming amid concerns over increased road accident fatalities on the country’s roads.

