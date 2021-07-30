Five schools closed in Laikipia West due to insecurity

Five schools in Laikipia West constituency have been closed due to rising cases of banditry attacks and livestock thefts in the area.

The fate of about 2,000 learners from Wangwachi primary, Bondeni Primary school, Kabati Primary, Mirango Primary and Kabati day Secondary school is now unknown after schools reopened on Monday for the first term of this year’s education calendar.

The closure of the learning institutions comes barely a day after the visit of Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to Naibor area in the neighbouring Laikipia North Constituency.

During his Wednesday visit Dr Matiang’I gave herders who have invaded private farms in Laikipia County a week to leave of they will be evicted by security agencies.

On Wednesday and Thursday more than 20 homes in Wangwachi and Bondeni villages in Ol Moran ward that neighbours the volatile Laikipia Nature conservancy were attacked and unknown numbers of livestock stolen by armed bandits.

The raids occurred despite the presence of a multi-agency security team composed of KDF, GSU and ASTU to restore order in the troubled region.

Parents in the affected areas have continued to raise concerns regarding the security of their children.

On Thursday, armed bandits attacked Wangwachi village killing one person.

Joseph Kipkemboi, a resident of Wangwachi village, said it’s unfortunate security officers deployed to restore order were being attacked.

The residents said that hundreds of livestock have also been driven away from the area by armed criminals despite an ongoing security operation to disarm them.

The residents who by Friday morning were fleeing the area have called for intervention of Dr Matiang’I saying they will not take their children back to school until their security is assured.