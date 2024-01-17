Five senior County officials arrested in EACC anti-graft dragnet

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission has arrested five senior County officials from the Isiolo County government over graft allegations.

The five, who include two chief officers, were arrested early Wednesday morning and detained at the Isiolo EACC offices for processing as the commission spread its tentacles targeting more suspects.

According to EACC, the suspects will face charges related to theft of public funds at the Isiolo County government.

EACC is set to address the media on the arrests and related matters in the ongoing crackdown on graft in the counties.

More to follow………..