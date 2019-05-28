Five shortlisted to succeed KRA boss Njiraini

Kenya Revenue Authority has shortlisted five candidates out of 30 applicants, including two women to replace John Njiraini as the Commissioner-General.

According to the notice published Tuesday in local dailies by KRA, Julius Waita Mwatu, Richard Boro Ndung’u, Andrew Kazora Okello, James Githii Mburu and Duncan Otieno Onduru are the front-runners for the commissioner-general post.

KRA said that by the close of the application period 30 applications had been received, out of which 28 were from men.

The KRA board now wants any persons with information that can help assess the suitability of the five candidates to write to it before May 31.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The hiring of a new Commissioner General will bring to an end of the controversial term of Njiraini.

Njiraini who was appointed to the position in March 2012 attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 on December 19, 2017.

The KRA board now wants any persons with information that can help assess the suitability of the five candidates to write to it before May 31.