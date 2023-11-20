Five Star Kenya thrashes Seychelles

The national soccer team Harambee Stars thumped Seychelles 5-0 in a one side group F 2026 world Cup qualifier played at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium,Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Kenya had a dream start to the encounter with captain Michael Olunga scoring two quick goals in the opening five minutes to hand Harambee Stars a 2-0 lead inside 10minutes.

Masud Juma increased his goal tally to two in the qualifiers after he netted Kenya’s third with two minutes to the breather.

On resumption Kenya continued froM where they had left as defender Ronney Onyango found the net with a rasping shot from the edge of the box.

Substitute Benson Omalla put the icing on the cake for Engin Firat’s charges after he tapped home the fifth.

The win earns Kenya maiden maximum points in the world cup qualifiers.

The win moves Kenya to third position in the group with three points.