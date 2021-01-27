Five students arrested for arson attempt at Kisumu Boys’ High School

Five students of Kisumu Boys High school have been arrested in relation to Tuesday morning incident where one of the dormitories was razed down.

Kisumu Central Deputy County commissioner John Cheruiyot and County Director of Education, Isaac Atebe confirmed that the students were taken to the Central Police Station Wednesday to record statements as investigations into the matter commenced.

The duo also disclosed that security had been beefed up in all schools across the county as the first step towards dealing conclusively with the emerging cases of indiscipline, before they spread to other learning institutions.

Atebe said in a marathon meeting with school principals, they were given clear instructions to ensure they hold frequent discussions with the students so as to listen to their grievances.

“All principals and head teachers have been instructed to stay in schools overnight to forestall similar fire incidents,” he emphasized.

The director further observed that schools should be safeguarded so as to offer a conducive environment for students to concentrate on attaining success.

“We also asked them to restrict the number of visitors coming into the learning institutions and do proper screening of those allowed entry in strict compliance to the ministry of health protocols against Covid-19. This will also minimize chances of illicit materials being smuggled into the school,” he explained.

At the same time, Atebe also instructed school authorities to immediately to handover students suspected to be involved or planning criminal activities to the local security personnel for further investigations.