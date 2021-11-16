Five students charged with attempted arson, remanded at children’s home

Five students from Itierio Girls High School in Kisii County were today arraigned before a Kisii law court for allegedly attempting to set ablaze a school dormitory.

The students who were charged with attempted arson contrary to Section 333 (a) of the Penal Code, pleaded not guilty.

The accused through their lawyer, requested the Court to be released on bond, saying they were innocent until proven guilty and assured the Court that the parents shall avail them when needed.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Paul Mutai, ruled that the minors be remanded at Manga Children’s Remand Home in Nyamira, pending the processing of a surety Bond of Ksh 50,000 or Cash Bail worth Ksh 20,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on the 29th of November.

The students were arrested on the 11th of November for alleged involvement in an attempt to set fire to a building named Elgon Dormitory, a property of Itierio Girls High School, at around 4.00 am on the 9th of November.

Recently, a series of reports involving school fires in various parts of the country have been witnessed and this has led to the arrest of some students.