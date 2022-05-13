Five students in Makueni charged with attempted arson

Five students from AIC Mavindini Boys High school in Kathonzweni Sub County accused of attempting to burn a school dormitory were arraigned in Makueni court.

Appearing before Magistrate Elizabeth Kemei the five accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The five were charged that on May 8 at around 7:30 pm with others not in the court they were found in possession of “Kifaru Kubwa” matchbox and a plastic bottle concealed with a pink bed sheet which smelt of petroleum fuel.

The court heard that the bedsheet is suspected to have been used to sprinkle the student’s dormitory floor with petrol with intent of torching the structure.

The accused were arrested on May 10 and detained at Mavindini police station.

The accused were each released with a cash bond of Ksh 20,000 or Ksh 50,000 bond with surety of the same amount.

However, each failed to raise the amount and they will be held at Machakos Youth Correction and Training Centre juvenile correction facility. The case will be mentioned on May 19.