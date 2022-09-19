Five succumb after consuming illicit alcohol in Isiolo

Five people among them two women have died after consuming suspected poisonous alcohol in Isiolo’s Kipsing and Oldonyiro locations.

Three others have been referred to Isiolo County Referral hospital with police and public health officials being on high alert.

The alcohol was bought at Lodukoe market along the border of Isiolo and Samburu counties by a woman who is believed to be part of a network dealing with the product.

The product identified as “smart vodka” is believed to have found its way to Kipsing market in Oldonyiro ward of Isiolo county and Wamba market in Samburu East where surveillance teams are on high alert to net the poisonous brew before it poses more danger to consumers.

According to Isiolo County Chief Officer in charge of Health Services Peter Ngechu, the unnamed woman who ferried the brew from Lodukae market to Kipsing also consumed the product and is among the casualties.

Ngechu said that all the three persons hospitalized at the Isiolo County Referral Hospital have complained of sight problems but are all in a stable condition.

Ngechu said that Isiolo County Governor Abdi Guyo has issued a directive to health surveillance teams to put in place control measures on all entertainment joints and also comb suspected areas to avert continued consumption of suspected illicit brews, with operations being done in coordination with their counterparts in the neighboring Samburu county who have also been affected.

According to Isiolo County Director of Public Health Guracha Sarite, the victims of the brew and patients seem to have consumed high ethanol content brew.

Guracha said that a team of public health officials will be active to educate the public and also close down on the spread and consumption of the same.