Five suspected gangsters shot dead on Kakamega-Kisumu road

Five gangsters were shot dead Tuesday afternoon along the Kakamega-Kisumu road in a fierce shoot-out with detectives from the elite Special Service Unit (SSU).

According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “The bloodthirsty miscreants who were armed to the teeth were on a robbery mission to Kakamega, before they were gunned down.”

The gangsters were flagged down at Makhokho but they defied the orders and resorted to shooting at the detectives indiscriminately.

“However, their feeble attack was no match to the detectives’ hail of gunfire that immobilized them within seconds, leaving all of them fatally injured.”Added the DCI

SSU detectives who were acting on intelligence, had trailed the suspects along the Kakamega-Kisumu road, before they pounced on them.

DCI said the gang that was traveling in a silver Toyota Belta, had also planned to commit a series of other robberies in Bungoma and Mumias towns, before their mission was cut short.”

Two firearms were recovered from the suspects including a mini ceska CZ75, loaded with 6 rounds of 9mm calibre. Also recovered were a Police pocket phone, a pair of blue Police shirts, a pair of navy blue Police trousers, balaclavas, among other items.

The bodies of the suspects were moved to Kakamega County Referral hospital, pending identification.