Five suspected gangsters shot dead on Kakamega-Kisumu road

Written By: Claire Wanja

Also recovered were a Police pocket phone, a pair of blue Police shirts, a pair of navy blue Police trousers, balaclavas, among other items.

Five gangsters were shot dead Tuesday afternoon along the Kakamega-Kisumu road in a fierce shoot-out with detectives from the elite Special Service Unit (SSU).

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “The bloodthirsty miscreants who were armed to the teeth were on a robbery mission to Kakamega, before they were gunned down.”

The gangsters were flagged down at Makhokho but they defied the orders and resorted to shooting at the detectives indiscriminately.

Also Read  Man fined Kshs.70,000 for assaulting police officer in Makueni

“However, their feeble attack was no match to the detectives’ hail of gunfire that immobilized them within seconds, leaving all of them fatally injured.”Added the DCI

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

SSU detectives who were acting on intelligence, had trailed the suspects along the Kakamega-Kisumu road, before they pounced on them.

Also Read  Health centre in Wajir lying idle 11 years after completion

DCI said the gang that was traveling in a silver Toyota Belta, had also planned to commit a series of other robberies in Bungoma and Mumias towns, before their mission was cut short.”

Also Read  Police arrest three with ivory worth Ksh 1.7 million

Two firearms were recovered from the suspects including a mini ceska CZ75, loaded with 6 rounds of 9mm calibre. Also recovered were a Police pocket phone, a pair of blue Police shirts, a pair of navy blue Police trousers, balaclavas, among other items.

The bodies of the suspects were moved to Kakamega County Referral hospital, pending identification.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR