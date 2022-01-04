Five suspects in police custody over Lamu attacks

Five suspects are in police custody over the attack at Widhu Majembeni in Lamu that saw six people killed on Monday.

National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the suspects are being grilled over the attack which is linked to land disputes.

He added that they are following leads in a bid to establish whether the attack has any connections with the outlawed Al Shabaab militia.

Earlier on Tuesday, one person was burnt beyond recognition following an attack at Bobo-Hindi in Lamu County.

National Police Service Commission Chairman Eliud Kinuthia said the deceased has been identified as John Munji Gishoya.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia in addition said that the security agents have increased their patrols and are actively working to apprehend those involved in the latest attacks that have created fear and despondency among residents living in Lamu’s mainland area.

“The national government will not allow criminals to gain a foothold in the county, especially with the great strides we have made so far to ensure that Lamu county is once again safe for investment,” reiterated Macharia.

On his part, Hindi area MCA Anab Mohammed reaffirmed that local leaders were fully behind the national government’s efforts to completely stamp out any more terror attacks.

“These attacks are unwarranted more so because most of those who have been affected are humble villagers trying to eke out a living,” she stated.

The county women representative Ruweida Obo also condemned the attacks and urged security agencies not to relent in their pursuit of those involved in the killings.

On the other hand, governor Fahim Twaha termed the attacks as criminal, while calling for the deployment of more security officers.

Meanwhile, a backup team has been sent to the Widhu Majembeni area in Lamu County where six villagers were killed by attackers.

A team from Nairobi was sent to pursue claims the attack could also have been caused by land issues pitting locals.

Officers who visited the scene said preliminary findings had shown the attack was perpetrated by locals fighting over land issues.

The planners, according to the police, wanted to stop the continued encroachment of their farms by farmers and other people who are mostly considered nonlocals.

All those who were killed were non-locals.

According to police, those hacked to death or targeted were all well known for aggressively agitating for land rights of the farmers and other crucial cases.

Investigations are ongoing.