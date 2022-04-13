Five test positive to Covid-19, no deaths reported

Five people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,928 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 0.2%.

From the cases, 4 are Kenyans while 1 is a foreigner.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health three are males while two are females with the youngest being a 31-year-old while the oldest is 87 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,588 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,557,516.

In terms of County distribution; Uasin Gishu 4 and Nairobi 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0),10-19 years (0), 20-29 years (0), 30-39 (2), 40-49 (0),50-59(0), 60 years and above (3).

No patients have recovered from the disease, therefore the total recoveries remain 317,801 of whom 264,783 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,018 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

A total of 11 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 127 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of April 12th 2022, a total of 17,781,325 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 16,263,230 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,229,231 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 288,864 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 11,291 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 8,100. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.2%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.