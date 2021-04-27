Five things to know about Apple’s iOS update

The most newsy feature is its new App Tracking Transparency function – which means users will have to “opt in” if they want their online activity tracked by companies. Here are the things that caught our eye.

Unlocking an iPhone wearing a mask

Apple’s new operating system will allow you to unlock your phone whilst wearing a mask – with a gigantic catch.

Apple’s facial recognition doesn’t generally work when users are wearing a mask. Apple’s work-around involves you also owning an Apple Watch. Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Apple Watch can be used to unlock the iPhone: APPLE

Apple said: “With Apple Watch on the wrist, unlocked, and in close proximity to iPhone, users can simply glance at their iPhone and they will receive haptic feedback from Apple Watch, indicating their iPhone has been unlocked.”

For anyone who doesn’t own an Apple Watch, as well as an iPhone, this feature won’t work. Also Read Huawei fine-tuning product portfolio to boost its global business prospects

App Tracking Transparency

The new update will mean a prompt will flash up when you want to download an app – asking for your permission for the app to track your online activity.

App Tracking Transparency requires permission to track: APPLE

That data is currently used to create highly targeted ads based on your online behaviour by companies like Facebook.