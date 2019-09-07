Five women sentenced to 3 years in jail for engaging in FGM

Written By: KNA
Five women have been sentenced to three years imprisonment or an alternative fine of 200,000 shillings for practicing female genital mutilation, contrary to Section 19 of the FGM Act, 2011.

The women from Kiagu village, Imenti Central Sub County, allegedly engaged in the outlawed practice on July 14, this year.

They were arrested after officers got a tip off from members of the public. However, the circumciser escaped after the police raided her home.

They all pleaded guilty before Githongo Resident Magistrate Evelyn Wachira Ndegwa yesterday. The accused pleaded for leniency saying that they opted to go for the cut so as to join a women group to access government funds.

According Imenti Central OCPD John Tarus, they were looking for the circumciser who is well known in the area.

