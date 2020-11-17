Five years in jail for former police officer accused of criminal acts

5

A former police officer attached to Nairobi’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation office has been sentenced to five years or pay a fine of Ksh 1.1 million.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Inspector Painito Bera, was charged with three offences of kidnapping, abuse of office and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

Also Read  President Kenyatta condoles with family of Mama Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru

“A Directorate of Criminal Investigations detective formerly based at the Nairobi headquarters has today been sentenced to five years or alternatively pay a fine of Ksh 1.1 million for three offenses,” said the DCI.

Also Read  BBI has glaring gaps that must be fixed, says DP Ruto

Painito is accused of kidnapping two foreigners who had been granted political asylum in Kenya in 2014.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

His co-accused Police Constable James Sipiti, Billow Ali and Hasaan Aden were acquitted under section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Also Read  Suspected drug dealer arrested at JKIA in morning swoop

“Painito was facing the charges alongside three others; Police Constable James Sipiti, Billow Ali and Hasaan Aden who have been acquitted under section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code by a Milimani Law court.”

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR