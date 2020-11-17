Five years in jail for former police officer accused of criminal acts

A former police officer attached to Nairobi’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation office has been sentenced to five years or pay a fine of Ksh 1.1 million.

Inspector Painito Bera, was charged with three offences of kidnapping, abuse of office and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

Painito is accused of kidnapping two foreigners who had been granted political asylum in Kenya in 2014.

His co-accused Police Constable James Sipiti, Billow Ali and Hasaan Aden were acquitted under section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

