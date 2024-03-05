FKE appeals for reinstatement of licenses for 9 security companies

A recent decision by the Private Security Regulations Authority (PSRA) that has adversely affected the operations of several security companies has raised concerns with the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

The Federation says the move has exposed the sector to severe job losses, business disruptions, and reputational damage.

In light of this, FKE is strongly appealing for the immediate reinstatement of licenses for the 9 security companies whose licenses were summarily canceled by the PSRA.

According to FKE, the cancellation occurred without adherence to fair administrative processes enshrined in the constitution.

“There was no prior written notice, no opportunity for the companies to defend themselves, and no chance to address identified gaps. This hasty decision has resulted in substantial losses for the affected companies, impacting the livelihoods of countless youth, and causing disruptions for clients who rely on these services,” says FKF.

The Federation is calling for the suspension of the guard numbers order pending comprehensive consultations.

They say it is crucial to determine whether the assigned numbers are a product of training and guard registration or if they stem from employment by a registered security firm or club.

“This clarity is vital for the industry’s stability and the effective implementation of any related regulations.”

FKE is advocating for the gazettement of revised regulations after conducting public participation in all counties.

“We recognize the potential challenges and propose a categorization of certain counties to streamline the process. Comprehensive public engagement ensures that the regulations reflect the needs and concerns of all stakeholders.”

The process for licensing and registration must be streamlined by the PSRA board before any enforcement actions are taken. We advocate for social dialogue in the sector.

FKE emphasizes the urgent need for the activation of a wages council. The current payroll cost per guard, raises significant concerns.

“We have appealed to the Ministry of Labor to review the 1998 labour Minister order governing wages, and we await their guidance. FKE proposes a salary categorization based on competence and qualification to ensure fair compensation for security officers.”

In conclusion, the Federation maintains they remain committed to constructive engagement with relevant authorities to address these concerns and contribute to the development of a robust and fair regulatory framework for the private security sector.